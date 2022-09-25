Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $185.59 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.09.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.