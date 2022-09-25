Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 276 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.