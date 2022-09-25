Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,356 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,749,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,544,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97.

About Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

