Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 31,737 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Nielsen by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth $1,488,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen Price Performance

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Nielsen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.