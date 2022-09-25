Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $792,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on F. Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

