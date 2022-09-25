iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 139.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after buying an additional 853,823 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 518,807 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,315.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 271,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

