Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

