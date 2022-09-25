Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,974 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $82.50 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41.

