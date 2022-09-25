Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 11,182 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.