Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 540 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $93.16 and a 12-month high of $127.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71.

