Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

