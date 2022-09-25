Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $25.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE CLF opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $130,587,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $98,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

