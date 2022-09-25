Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.94. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 161.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.