Head to Head Comparison: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) versus H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for H-CYTE and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulmonx 0 4 2 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 49.23%. Given Pulmonx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than H-CYTE.

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and Pulmonx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Pulmonx $48.42 million 12.60 -$48.66 million ($1.46) -11.21

H-CYTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% Pulmonx -103.77% -28.60% -23.39%

Summary

Pulmonx beats H-CYTE on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

(Get Rating)

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

