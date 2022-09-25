Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Head to Head Review

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 60.34% 41.83% 24.20% Southwestern Energy -8.58% 165.90% 11.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Black Stone Minerals and Southwestern Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 1 3.00 Southwestern Energy 0 7 11 0 2.61

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.00%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.03%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $359.26 million 9.26 $181.99 million $1.18 12.58 Southwestern Energy $6.67 billion 1.05 -$25.00 million ($1.40) -4.49

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Southwestern Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 59,824 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

