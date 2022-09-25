First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.41%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $63.17, indicating a potential upside of 99.52%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $213.17 million 12.91 $126.58 million $0.97 32.64

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 38.63% 10.73% 3.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

