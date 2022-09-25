Financial Survey: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BurgerFi International and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A BJ’s Restaurants 1 6 3 0 2.20

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 192.10%. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus price target of $31.30, suggesting a potential upside of 31.02%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million 0.94 -$121.49 million ($9.89) -0.29 BJ’s Restaurants $1.09 billion 0.52 -$3.61 million ($0.22) -108.59

This table compares BurgerFi International and BJ’s Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BurgerFi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -143.84% -16.38% -9.09% BJ’s Restaurants -0.42% -1.08% -0.35%

Volatility and Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats BurgerFi International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. As of March 31, 2022, the company has 185 franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.