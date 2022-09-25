Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Target Price at $13.94

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $121,000.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:GTES opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.62. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile



Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

