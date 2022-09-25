The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $44.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

SMPL opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

