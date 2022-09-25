Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Price Target at $13.30

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of NEX stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. Research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

