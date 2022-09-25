Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) versus Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Head to Head Review

Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Get Rating) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Iridium World Communications has a beta of 4.94, suggesting that its stock price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iridium World Communications and Chunghwa Telecom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chunghwa Telecom $7.54 billion 3.71 $1.28 billion $1.66 21.72

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium World Communications.

2.4% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Iridium World Communications and Chunghwa Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Iridium World Communications and Chunghwa Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A Chunghwa Telecom 17.10% 9.49% 7.15%

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Iridium World Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium World Communications

Iridium is the first global wireless telecommunications company. The company offers its customers the ability to make and receive phone calls and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company accomplishes this by providing access to the satellite constellation as well as the world’s cellular networks — all with one phone, one phone number and one customer bill. The company believes it will be the only wireless telecommunications company in operation that will be able to offer this comprehensive global communications service.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long-distance telephone, broadband access, and related services; information and communication technology and VAS services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators. It also provides mobile; HiNet Internet, data communication, and cloud; Internet data center; and international long-distance telephone and data services. In addition, the company distributes and sells mobile handsets, data cards, electronic materials, and computing and business machinery equipment and software; designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor testing components, printed circuit boards, and electronic components and finished products, and automatic license plate recognition software and hardware products. Further, it offers real estate development and property management; system, network, and communications integration; intelligent buildings and energy network; digital information supply and advertisement; property and liability insurance agency; family education; computing equipment installation; management consultancy; data processing; telecommunication engineering; Internet identify; and information and communication solution services. Additionally, the company provides software design services, and Internet contents production and play services; motion picture production and distribution; and energy saving solutions and international circuits, and services for electronic parts and machinery processed products. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan.

