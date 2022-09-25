Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) vs. BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Critical Contrast

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Telesat and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A BuzzFeed 1 0 1 0 2.00

BuzzFeed has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Telesat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Telesat and BuzzFeed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesat $604.93 million 0.16 $82.62 million N/A N/A BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.52 $24.71 million N/A N/A

Telesat has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Risk and Volatility

Telesat has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telesat and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesat N/A 7.52% 2.17% BuzzFeed N/A -8.82% -4.02%

Summary

Telesat beats BuzzFeed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telesat

(Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

