Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Target Price at GBX 5,237.50

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,237.50 ($63.29).

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 3,829 ($46.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,444.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,327 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,263.38.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.