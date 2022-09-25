Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KURA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday.

KURA opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $838.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kura Oncology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after buying an additional 853,877 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after buying an additional 1,198,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $7,930,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

