Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $12.37 on Friday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $606.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 225,799 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 284,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Altimmune by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.