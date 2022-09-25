Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Target Price at $92.69

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,433,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,466,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,690,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

