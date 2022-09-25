3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $144.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.15.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

NYSE MMM opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74. 3M has a one year low of $111.62 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,502,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,743.2% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 60.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,405,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

