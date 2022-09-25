BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $299.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.25.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $81,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $81,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,790. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 7.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $138.64 on Thursday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $392.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

