Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.20

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 1640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

ZWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

