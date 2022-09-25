Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.36

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 1245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Sprinklr Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock worth $1,511,120 in the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

