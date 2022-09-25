Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.02

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 3382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $897.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Yih bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,658 in the last 90 days. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.