Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.28

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 145862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

