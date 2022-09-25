LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.71

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 2988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

LiveRamp Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,840,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,138,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after acquiring an additional 184,517 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after acquiring an additional 244,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 113,073 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

