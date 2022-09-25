iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.37

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.37 and last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 32167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

