Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBR. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 21,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 516.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 147,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 123,352 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 8.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

