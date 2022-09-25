First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.40

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.40 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,877,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,808,000 after buying an additional 241,897 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,567,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,226,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 102,502 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,180,000.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

