Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $150.11

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $150.11 and last traded at $150.11, with a volume of 468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.63.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.75.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.