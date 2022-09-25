Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.25

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.27, with a volume of 1605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHV. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

