Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.46

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 246,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 77.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 28.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

