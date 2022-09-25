Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$30.00 and last traded at C$30.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.14.

Canadian General Investments Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$610.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.35.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

