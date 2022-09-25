BTIG Research Trims Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Target Price to $92.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LEN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.77.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Institutional Trading of Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 28.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $324,622,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 30.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.