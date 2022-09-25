TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.44

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.
TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 244.91, a quick ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $641.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.
TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.