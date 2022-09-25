TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.44

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 244.91, a quick ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $641.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

