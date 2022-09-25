Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VBLT. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.15 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.