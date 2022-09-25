CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $2,765,038. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Further Reading

