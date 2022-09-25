CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $2,765,038. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

