Credit Suisse Group Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $236.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $246.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $258.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a one year low of $146.65 and a one year high of $266.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.