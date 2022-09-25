Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 2.5 %

MBRX opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.77. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.