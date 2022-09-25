Piper Sandler Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $49.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.99% from the stock’s current price.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

NYSE PBF opened at $29.88 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

