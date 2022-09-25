Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Datadog Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,736.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $380,892.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,052 shares of company stock worth $10,159,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $545,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 409.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Datadog by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,422,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,520,000 after purchasing an additional 91,407 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 171.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 172,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

