IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

About IBEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 47.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.