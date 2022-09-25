IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
