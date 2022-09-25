Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,230,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,327,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,187,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

